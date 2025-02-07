Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 123.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

