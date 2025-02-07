Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

