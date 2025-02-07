Telligent Fund LP Invests $869,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 0.8% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $325.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.78.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

