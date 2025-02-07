Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 258.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

