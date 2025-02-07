Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Realty Income by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

