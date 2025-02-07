Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,495. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

