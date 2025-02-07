Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Terex updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.11. 175,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.30 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,750. The trade was a 10.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

