Terrance R. Dolan Sells 66,317 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

USB stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

