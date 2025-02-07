Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn Sells 590 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $295,665,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

