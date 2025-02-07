Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.67 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.73). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.74), with a volume of 218,968 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is currently 952.38%.
Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.
