The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.15 ($9.02) and traded as high as GBX 775 ($9.64). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 775 ($9.64), with a volume of 128,991 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3,676.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 725.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 724.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 712 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($1,939.16). Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

