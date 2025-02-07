The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $287.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.32.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

