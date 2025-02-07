The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $413.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

