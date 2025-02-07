The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

SJM opened at $103.10 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

