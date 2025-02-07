The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

