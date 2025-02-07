Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 9567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Thermal Energy International Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.