Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$253.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$200.29 and a 1 year high of C$255.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$230.23. The company has a market cap of C$113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

