Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.54. 202,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,201. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $178.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

