thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.90. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 7,134 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

