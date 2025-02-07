Tigress Financial Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $330.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RCL traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.15. The company had a trading volume of 553,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $277.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

