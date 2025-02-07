Tobam Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tobam lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 2.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,206,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after buying an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,181,000 after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.08.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,574.40. The trade was a 23.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,614 shares of company stock valued at $47,868,005. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

