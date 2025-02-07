Tobam Sells 10,488 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tobam cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DKS opened at $239.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.21 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.28 and a 200-day moving average of $216.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

