Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$15.8 billion.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of TOELY traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $88.34. 60,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.