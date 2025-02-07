Top Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 04th

Moderna, Analog Devices, Boeing, Rocket Lab USA, and General Electric are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the production, development, and supply of military equipment, technology, and services for defense purposes. These companies typically cater to government clients, including military organizations and defense contractors, and may be influenced by changes in defense budgets, geopolitical events, and shifts in military strategies. Investing in defense stocks is considered a way to gain exposure to the defense sector and potentially profit from increases in defense spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,427,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,594,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.41. 1,532,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,956. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $213.77.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 10,692,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,844,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE GE traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.69. 1,530,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

