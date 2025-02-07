Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,885 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $265.37 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

