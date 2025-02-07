TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Agrees to Adjourn Special Meeting to Secure Quorum

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a leading company in RNA oncology, recently declared the adjournment of its Special Meeting that took place on February 4, 2025. The purpose of the adjournment is to gather additional votes regarding the proposals outlined during the meeting. The Special Meeting did not achieve a quorum due to the representation of only 29.94% of the outstanding shares at the meeting, falling short of the required one-third.

The key proposals discussed during the Special Meeting included a proposal called Proposal One, which involved the approval for the issuance of shares of Common Stock, adjustments to the exercise price of Warrants, and an alternative cashless exercise feature. Another proposal, known as Proposal Two, addressed the potential adjournment of the meeting to permit further solicitation and voting of proxies in case of insufficient votes for the Issuance Proposal.

The reconvened meeting, termed the Adjourned Special Meeting, is scheduled for February 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be held virtually. Stockholders are encouraged to actively participate in the meeting, vote on the proposals, and submit any questions they may have. The Company has provided various methods for stockholders to vote, including by mail, via the internet, over the telephone, or by attending the virtual meeting.

TransCode Therapeutics is determined to defeat cancer by utilizing RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The Company’s primary therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, aims to treat metastatic tumors expressing microRNA-10b, a well-known biomarker of metastasis. Additionally, TransCode is developing a portfolio of RNA therapeutic candidates to address RNA delivery challenges and target a broad range of genetic markers associated with cancer treatment.

This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. TransCode advises readers that these statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to potential differences based on actual outcomes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or amend these statements except when required by law.

Investors looking for additional information regarding the proposals discussed at the Special Meeting are urged to consult the Special Meeting Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 30, 2024. Stockholders can access these documents and any related filings on the SEC’s website or through TransCode’s investor relations website.

For further information, investors can reach out to TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s VP Business Development, Tania Montgomery-Hammon, at [email protected].

