TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,100.86 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

