Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

TMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.75. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 228.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 861,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

