Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $396.24 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.47.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.37.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

