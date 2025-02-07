Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 218,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $143.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

