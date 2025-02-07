Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,415,000 after buying an additional 293,221 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.