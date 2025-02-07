Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 700 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

