Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 535,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 121,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

