Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 535,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 121,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
