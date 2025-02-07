Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. 535,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 121,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
