Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB opened at $250.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.11 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.