Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.