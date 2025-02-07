Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after buying an additional 2,984,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

