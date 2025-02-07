Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $380.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $417.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,508.68. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Daiwa America upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.