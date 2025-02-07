Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.