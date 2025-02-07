Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.35), with a volume of 2453699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.21).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,499.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.10.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

