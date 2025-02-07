Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.32. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.