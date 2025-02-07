Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 315,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $100.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

