Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,742,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

