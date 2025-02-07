Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

