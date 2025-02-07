Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Sells $74,317.76 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $74,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,857.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. 509,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.05. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,994,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

