U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells $1,427,700.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of USB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.22. 7,668,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,369. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

