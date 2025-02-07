Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.71 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71, Zacks reports. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,193,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044,277. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.