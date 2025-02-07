UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.39.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.36. 216,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,248. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,120,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

