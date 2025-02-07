UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.620 EPS.
UDR Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 519,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. UDR has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UDR Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- High-Momentum ETFs Leading the Market This Year
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How Alibaba Stock Could Defy Trade Tariffs and Surge Higher
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.