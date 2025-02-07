UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.620 EPS.

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 519,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. UDR has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.